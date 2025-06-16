Japan’s Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI) and Astellas Pharma have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support Japanese drug-discovery startups.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen the country’s role as an international hub for drug discovery.

This new support is part of several programmes under the Medical Innovation Support Office (MEDISO) of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, aimed at bridging the gap between Japan’s life sciences technologies and their real-world implementation.

Since 2018, the MRI has been tasked with managing MEDISO and has been supporting startups in the drug discovery sector to bring their intellectual property to the market.

Astellas Pharma is said to offer startups in the MEDISO acceleration programme access to office space and the laboratory at SakuLab-Tsukuba, located within the Astellas Tsukuba Research Center. This initiative will provide startups with not only office and lab space but also consultations and opportunities to collaborate with other residents and Astellas researchers.

Mitsubishi Research Institute Public Innovation Unit general manager and executive officer Hirofumi Suzuki said: “When it comes to practical application, drug-discovery startups need external insights and expertise.

“Promising startups can substantially speed up the commercialisation of their offerings by engaging with globally active pharmaceutical companies early.”

The support extended to these startups will grant them early exposure to the insights of the pharma industry, guiding them towards worldwide development and potential out-licensing opportunities.

Astellas Pharma chief research and development officer Tadaaki Taniguchi said: “We are very pleased to agree on an MoU with MRI. Astellas Pharma is committed to growing and developing innovative ideas and technologies with academia and startups by providing knowledge and experience gained through research and our global network.

“We expect that the signing of this MoU will further strengthen and accelerate drug discovery research by Japanese startups, ultimately leading to the creation of innovative medical solutions.”