Australia-based Monash University and ClinChoice have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate clinical development of new therapies.

This collaboration is also aimed at expediting early-phase clinical trials and delivering new therapies to patients.

It will leverage both organisations’ expertise to advance healthcare innovation.

Each partner contributes distinct strengths to healthcare development.

Monash University participates in Australia’s clinical trial network, spanning five affiliated health services with more than 7,000 hospital beds.

Around one quarter of all Australian clinical trial activity is led by Monash University, reaching approximately 4.5 million patients.

The collaboration brings together Monash’s research ecosystem with ClinChoice’s global development, regulatory knowledge, and data science capabilities to support patient-focused research both in Australia and globally.

Monash University research and enterprise deputy vice-chancellor Professor Robyn Ward said: “Monash is deeply committed to pursuing impact-driven partnerships that leverage our expertise in research and healthcare innovation. We’re proud to partner with ClinChoice.

“By combining our research excellence with their global capability, we can bring new therapies and technologies to patients while strengthening collaboration between our talented researchers with the global biotechnology sector.”

ClinChoice chairman and CEO Kevin Xu said: “We are honoured to formalise this partnership with Monash University, a globally respected institution at the forefront of pharmaceutical science. This collaboration is a strong testament to ClinChoice’s mission to support innovation through academic and clinical partnerships.”

The company operates in more than 15 countries across Indo/Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, specialising in areas such as cardiometabolics, central nervous system disorders, haematology / oncology, immunology and inflammation.

In January 2024, ClinChoice acquired CSI Medical Research, marking a significant expansion of its international operations.