UK-based Mogrify has collaborated with Astellas Pharma to conduct research on in vivo regenerative medicine approaches to address sensorineural hearing loss.

Mogrify has developed a suite of platform technologies that use a systematic big-data approach for direct cellular reprogramming and to maintain cell identity.

Its epiMOGRIFY and MOGRIFY platforms use next-generation sequencing, gene regulatory and epigenetic network datafor predicting the transcription factors as well as growth factors needed for producing any target human cell type from any source human cell type.

Under the collaboration, the companies will use Mogrify’s direct cellular reprogramming platform for identifying the new combinations of transcription factors that are involved in cell differentiation for producing new cochlear hair cells.

Astellas’ division, Astellas Gene Therapies will contribute its expertise in adeno-associated virus (AAV) based genetic medicine and translational capabilities for completing the experiments in pre-clinical models.

The company will also cover the research cost of the work, while Mogrify will use its bioinformatic platform, screening, and validation process for characterising the potential therapeutic factors.

Mogrify chief scientific officer Dr. Louise Modis said: “Mogrify’s human regulatory network-centric approach is well placed to identify superior factor combinations, therefore increasing the efficiency of direct conversion toward the target cell type in the ear.

“Combined with Astellas’ capabilities for gene therapy and research of sensorineural, a clear path for the development of a novel in vivo reprogramming therapy for sensorineural hearing loss.”

It is estimated that close to 1.6 billion people suffer from hearing loss across the world.