Mirai Bio has entered into a strategic partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to accelerate the development of genetic medicines.

This partnership will combine Thermo Fisher’s commercial manufacturing offerings and developmental and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) services with technology platform of Mirai Bio, enhancing the nucleic acid therapeutic design, delivery, and development.

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, Mirai Bio offers industry partners comprehensive services.

The company’s platform, powered by machine intelligence, allows for the high-throughput design and in vivo testing of delivery vehicles which are tissue-targeted, streamlining the progression of development candidates.

Thermo Fisher Pharma Services Drug Substance president Vincent Hingot said: “Mirai is on a journey to break down the barriers currently limiting the full potential of genetic medicines and offer fully integrated design, delivery and manufacturing capabilities to innovative partners.”

The partnership will initially utilise Thermo Fisher’s facility for ribonucleic acid (RNA) and advanced formulations.

It is part of a broader initiative that includes a direct investment in Mirai Bio, reinforcing the ongoing collaboration between Flagship Pioneering and Thermo Fisher, which aims to co-develop offerings for the sector.

Mirai Bio’s open platform solves limitations that hinder genetic medicines currently, including delivery, design, and manufacturing.

The company focuses on integrating generative design and jointly optimising delivery solutions with manufacturing processes.

Mirai Bio executive chairman and Flagship Pioneering growth partner Travis Wilson said: “Thermo Fisher is a trusted industry leader with deep technical expertise and proven developmental and GMP services and commercial manufacturing capabilities. Coupling these with Mirai’s unique delivery and genetic medicine optimisation technologies will support accelerated programme development and commercialisation for our life science partners worldwide.”