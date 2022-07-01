Digital health start-up Mesh Bio has collaborated with drug discovery company MultiOmic Health to use artificial intelligence (AI) for developing precision medicines and diagnostics for chronic metabolic disease.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will carry out an observational study in chronic metabolic disease patients as well as those with increased risk of complications like chronic kidney disease.

They will also have access to the data from patient populations in Asia, who have previously participated in chronic metabolic disease studies.

Under the partnership, Mesh Bio will work with its healthcare provider customers network to recruit patients, while MultiOmic will generate proteomic, metabolomic, genomic, and potentially other omics data from anonymised body fluid samples.

The information will be combined with the existing anonymized data. With this, the companies will create a multi-omics dataset and derive AI-based computational biology models.

Mesh Bio stated that the study will allow them to conduct other respective R&D programmes for the development of diagnostic products and medicines for metabolic syndrome-related conditions.

They would also conduct other projects to improve patient stratification for clinical-stage R&D programme of biopharma and medtech firms.

Mesh Bio co-founder and CEO Andrew Wu said: “Mesh Bio is committed to driving precision clinical interventions in the management of chronic metabolic disease, in order to improve patient outcomes. Our vision is for holistic patient assessment, powered by analytics on fullstack biology.

“We are delighted to partner with MultiOmic Health on this important study for patients in Asia.

“Their therapeutic development programmes for metabolic disease intervention have deep synergies with Mesh Bio’s mission to develop digital care delivery solutions for these diseases.”