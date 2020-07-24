Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions supporting the entire clinical trial process, announced that it is collaborating with Moderna to support clinical trials of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Medidata’s suite of technologies is supporting the advancement of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 clinical trials, including the Phase 3 trial, which is expected to enroll 30,000 participants. The Medidata and Moderna teams are moving forward with the speed and urgency necessitated by the global pandemic, using Medidata’s innovative and scalable cloud platform for clinical development.

This clinical trial is one of the largest ever to incorporate data capture directly from participants, decreasing the need for office visits. The “virtualization” of the study allows participants to use their own devices if they so choose, easing the burden of having to carry around a separate, provisioned device.

“We are proud to be working with Moderna on these breakthrough trials, which are so important to medical science and the health of our global society,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “The extensive partnership we’ve built together over many years is allowing us to support these critical clinical studies. Clearly, the faster we can arrive at answers, the better it will be for everyone, everywhere.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Medidata,” said Marcello Damiani, Chief Digital and Operational Excellence Officer, Moderna. “Medidata’s unified platform is helping us put participants at the center of our efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.”

Moderna is using a suite of Medidata Rave technologies to help support and accelerate clinical development, including EDC (electronic data capture); eCOA (electronic clinical outcomes assessment), and Detect (centralized statistical monitoring). Moderna has been working with Medidata since December 2015 and the companies have collaborated on multiple clinical trials.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

Source: Company Press Release