Eli Lilly and Company has entered into an agreement with Innovent Biologics for the commercialisation of Verzenios (abemaciclib) in mainland China.

Under this agreement, Innovent will handle the marketing, distribution and promotion of the product within the region, while Eli Lilly will continue to manage manufacturing, supply and development.

Verzenios is a cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) and 6 inhibitor that has received approval in China for several indications related to breast cancer.

Originally developed by Eli Lilly, it is approved in the country for use in combination with endocrine therapy as an adjuvant treatment for adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

It is also indicated for the treatment of HR-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

In these settings, the therapy may be delivered in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, fulvestrant or imlunestrant.

Since 2021, Verzenios has been included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) Class B, making it the first CDK4 and 6 inhibitor covered by national reimbursement.

Its renewal in the NRDL for 2025 provides continued coverage for both early and advanced breast cancer indications.

Innovent founder, board chairman and CEO Dr Michael Yu said: “Leveraging our established commercial infrastructure and strong market presence in China, we remain focused on addressing critical unmet needs in major oncology indications. Breast cancer, one of the most prevalent and life-threatening malignancies among women, is a strategic priority within Innovent’s oncology portfolio.

“Through this commercial collaboration with Lilly on Verzenios (abemaciclib) – backed by its robust clinical efficacy, comprehensive labelled indications and national reimbursement coverage – we are expanding our presence in this area, laying a solid foundation for our pipeline development and market expansion [to] deliver lasting benefits to patients in breast cancer.”

Last month, Eli Lilly entered a licensing agreement worth up to $1.26bn with Hanmi Pharm to develop, manufacture and commercialise Hanmi’s biologic drug candidate, sonefpeglutide (a LAPS GLP-2 analogue), worldwide, excluding Korea.