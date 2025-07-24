LEO Pharma has gained the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Anzupgo (delgocitinib), a 20mg/g cream for the topical treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults.

This steroid-free, topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor is a new option for patients who have not responded adequately to other treatments or cannot use topical corticosteroids.

Anzupgo works by inhibiting the Janus kinase-signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK-STAT) pathway, targeting Janus kinase 1 (JAK1), Janus kinase 2 (JAK2), Janus kinase 3 (JAK3), and tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2).

By blocking these enzymes, it suppresses inflammatory responses that contribute to CHE onset and flares.

LEO Pharma CEO Christophe Bourdon said: “Anzupgo is a good example of how we transform a real need in the market into medicines that can help make a difference for people living with serious skin diseases such as CHE.

“After successfully launching Anzupgo in several countries, we’re proud to now bring this innovation to adult patients with moderate-to-severe CHE in the US.

“The approval of Anzupgo reinforces our commitment to investing in difficult-to-treat skin conditions to deliver new treatments to patients where the need is greatest. We’re truly grateful to the patients and physicians who participated in our studies and helped make this approval possible.”

While introducing Anzupgo to US patients, LEO Pharma has expanded its operations by increasing its sales force by 50%.

The FDA authorisation follows previous regulatory achievements, including European Commission (EC) approval in 2024.

Moreover, Anzupgo has been successfully launched internationally across several countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).