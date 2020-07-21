JW Therapeutics announced the acquisition of Syracuse Biopharma (Hong Kong) Limited, which includes the license for Eureka Therapeutics’ ARTEMIS antibody TCR and solid tumor technology for exclusive use in China and the ASEAN countries.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Dr. Cheng Liu, Founder and President of Eureka Therapeutics, will join the Board of Directors of JW Therapeutics, and Victor Shum, Chief Business Officer and General Counsel of Eureka, will join as a Board Observer.

“We are excited to announce our acquisition of Syracuse, to expand our clinical development into solid tumor cancers,” said Dr. James Li, Co-Founder and CEO of JW Therapeutics. “Syracuse and Eureka have developed an elegant approach to treating solid tumors with their TCR-mimic and ARTEMIS technologies. We’re looking forward to working with the team to bring the next generation of T cell immunotherapies to patients.”

“We are excited that JW Therapeutics, the industry leader in cell immunotherapies in China, has recognized the value of our ARTEMIS platform, and shares our passion and urgency for developing innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer,” said Dr. Cheng Liu, Founder and CEO, Eureka Therapeutics. “With JW’s expertise, network and support, we hope to accelerate development of our T cell therapies against solid tumors. The incidence rate of HCC is very high in China, and JW is well positioned to use their broad expertise to develop these therapies and bring them to patients faster.”

