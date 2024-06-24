Singapore-based Juniper Biologics has secured the distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences' advanced solid tumour molecular profiling services in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This move follows their initial collaboration partnership in January last year, which covered Southeast Asia (SEA) regions.

The expansion into MEA will aid in increasing the availability of personalised medicine and advanced cancer treatment technologies in these regions.

Caris developed a comprehensive molecular profiling approach leveraging artificial intelligence that analyses DNA, RNA, and proteins to create a detailed molecular blueprint.

This blueprint helps identify patient-specific treatment options, leveraging the world’s largest and most informative platform for cancer analysis.

Caris’ advanced tumour profiling includes Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing across more than 23,000 genes.

The latest collaboration aims to enhance patient access to personalised treatments in the MEA region.

Caris’ artificial intelligence and molecular profiling services offer healthcare providers the tools to make informed decisions for individualised cancer care.

By identifying biomarkers within tumours, Caris supports the delivery of tailored healthcare solutions.

Juniper Biologics founder and CEO Raman Singh said: “Caris molecular profiling bridges the gap between tumour biology and cancer treatments, guiding precision medicine through personalised treatment selection for physicians and their patients. Our exclusive partnership with Caris Life Sciences to distribute this service in the Middle East and Africa will significantly empower healthcare professionals to make informed decisions for their patients.

“This service enables oncologists to recommend highly personalised treatments that specifically target a patient’s cancer, thereby improving and expanding their care options. This targeted approach offers patients, particularly those with rare or aggressive cancers, an improved quality of life.”