Johnson & Johnson MedTech has entered into a strategic co-promotion agreement with Pacira BioSciences, aimed at enhancing the treatment options available for osteoarthritis of the knee.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition impacting more than 30 million adults in the US.

This collaboration will focus on the promotion of Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is intended to address pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

It will also include initiatives for professional education and engagement to raise awareness about non-surgical treatment alternatives at earlier stages of patient care.

Pacira BioSciences CEO Frank Lee said: “This partnership embodies our 5×30 strategy of leveraging innovative, targeted collaborations that drive growth, enhance our commercial presence, and improve the patient journey with safe, effective non-opioid treatments.

“With its proven long-lasting benefits and distinct mechanism of action, Zilretta is uniquely positioned to meet a critical need in osteoarthritis pain management, and we believe this agreement will allow us to reach even more patients across the country.”

In October 2017, Zilretta received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as the first extended-release intra-articular therapy for managing knee pain related to osteoarthritis.

This treatment utilises microsphere technology that combines triamcinolone acetonide, a short-acting corticosteroid, with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid matrix to offer prolonged pain relief.

The pivotal Phase III trial that supported Zilretta ‘s approval demonstrated significant pain reduction in patients for up to 12 weeks, with some experiencing relief extending to week 16.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, animal health and sports medicine, orthopaedics worldwide president Oray Boston said: “This collaboration represents a meaningful step in addressing the growing burden of osteoarthritis and helping millions of patients find relief earlier in their treatment journey.

“It also expands our Early Intervention portfolio, deepening how we engage patients at a critical point in care.”