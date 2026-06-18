Jazz Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera have signed a preclinical research, option, and licence agreement for the discovery and development of T-cell-engaging multispecific antibodies, or T-cell engagers (TCEs), for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers and other solid tumours.

The collaboration involves up to $56m in upfront payments to AbCellera for the first two research programmes, with an additional $28m payable if a third programme begins within 12 months.

It also includes the potential for up to $792m for each programme in option fees and milestone payments if Jazz Pharmaceuticals exercises its options to develop and commercialise any resulting therapeutic antibodies.

The collaboration gives Jazz Pharmaceuticals exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialise therapeutic antibodies emerging from the partnership.

AbCellera will conduct discovery and early-stage research activities on two initial programmes, with a commitment to starting a third within the next year.

The companies may also agree to initiate as many as two further programmes, and AbCellera may perform certain investigational new drug-enabling studies and manufacture clinical supplies for any of the programmes.

AbCellera’s platform for TCEs integrates discovery with clinical manufacturing and includes panels of CD3-binding antibodies, co-stimulatory targeting mechanisms, multispecific protein engineering, and a series of high-throughput functional assays.

AbCellera founder and CEO Carl Hansen said: “Building on years of experience in TCEs, we are pleased to partner with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to leverage AbCellera’s differentiated TCE platform to bring forward novel cancer treatments for GI cancers and other solid tumours.”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals oncology chief scientific officer Josh Allen said: “This research collaboration with AbCellera directly aligns with Jazz’s rare disease strategy, expanding our focus on GI cancers and building on our existing expertise in oncology.

“We look forward to collaborating with AbCellera to progress potential best-in-class TCE multispecific antibodies for GI cancers and other solid tumours into clinical development and to develop meaningful innovation for patients.”