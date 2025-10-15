iQure has formed a research partnership with University of Padova associate professor Laura Civiero to investigate iQ-007, the company's lead programme targeting EAAT2, the transporter responsible for glutamate uptake.

The collaboration aims to clarify the underlying mechanism of action of iQ-007.

The results will assist in stratifying and identifying patients who may benefit from this astrocyte-targeted therapy, while also providing insights into the molecular pathways that govern glutamate uptake.

Dysfunction in glutamate uptake has been observed in Parkinson’s disease, and in conditions such as epilepsy, migraine, and various neurodegenerative and chronic brain disorders, where iQ-007 has shown preclinical efficacy.

iQure chief development and operations officer Henk de Wilde said: “We’re excited to establish this scientific collaboration with professor Laura Civiero and her research team at the University of Padova.

“Professor Civiero brings many years of experience in the protective role of the astroglial system in the brain, with a special interest in the role of LRRK2 in the progression of Parkinson’s disease. We look forward to this collaboration, which will further support the clinical development of iQ-007.”

iQure is advancing a therapeutic strategy for central nervous system (CNS) disorders by restoring glutamate homeostasis.

The company’s research focuses on the regulation of glutamate uptake by astrocytes, which is crucial for maintaining synaptic balance and safeguarding neurons from overstimulation.

iQ-007 is an orally available small molecule that boosts the activity of glutamate transporters.

Currently undergoing Phase I clinical trials for treatment-resistant epilepsy, iQ-007 serves as clinical validation for iQure’s innovative approach.

In addition to its work in epilepsy, the company is progressing with preclinical programmes aimed at addressing pain and neurodegeneration.