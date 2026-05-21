FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics has opened a new headquarters and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, US.

The site is anticipated to expand the company’s production capacity for iPSC-based research products and services to four times its previous levels.

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics plans to use the expanded facility for its iPSC-derived iCell products, which are used in new approach methods (NAMs) within drug discovery.

The plant is designed to allow for future scaling, supporting a broad spectrum of cell therapy product manufacturing, from investigational drug production to commercial output.

It is part of a previously disclosed $200m investment and spans 175,000ft².

The site includes various laboratories for cell culture manufacturing, process development, and a centre focused on gene editing.

These new resources aim to support both research-grade iPSC products as well as services for organisations developing cell therapies.

Fujifilm Corporation Japan director and corporate vice-president and Fujifilm Biotechnologies chairman Toshihisa Iida said: “Completion of this facility comes at a critical time in the iPSC field, where Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics has been setting industry standards for more than 20 years.

“This new facility enables us to respond to growing demand from pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academia engaged in new drug research and development, further delivering on our commitment to the development of life-changing medical treatments and to the people who will benefit from them.”

To mark the opening, Fujifilm held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was attended by company leaders, state and local officials, including Wisconsin governor Tony Evers and Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

In September 2025, Fujifilm Biotechnologies expanded its global partnership with immunology company argenx to manufacture the latter’s drug substance for efgartigimod at its Holly Springs site in North Carolina, US, starting in 2028.