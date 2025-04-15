INmune Bio has collaborated with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) to set up large-scale manufacturing for its cell therapy platforms.

This collaboration primarily aims to concentrate on expediting production of the recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) therapy CORDStrom.

An independent technology and innovation organisation, CGT Catapult focuses on progressing the cell and gene therapy industry.

It was established by and operates in collaboration with Innovate UK.

INmune Bio’s therapies focus on harnessing the innate immune system for treating a variety of diseases, including prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s and RDEB.

The company currently has active studies across Europe, Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK.

The partnership will build upon INmune Bio’s current manufacturing base at the Royal Free Hospital, UK, utilising the expertise of CGT Catapult at its Stevenage Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

In a recent randomised Phase II trial, CORDStrom demonstrated a decrease in pain and itch, with potential improvements in the integrity of skin and disease activity.

According to INmune Bio, nearly 4,000 paediatric patients with intermediate to severe RDEB in the UK, US, and EU could gain from this therapy.

The company is positioning the therapy for trial supply and eventual biologics licence application (BLA) and marketing authorisation application (MAA) rollouts.

Following the development of CORDStrom, INmune Bio aims to shift the production of its natural killer (NK) priming cell medicine for solid tumours, INKmune, to the same facility.

This will support current and upcoming trials, along with a Phase II trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, in the UK and US.

The collaboration is expected to expedite INmune Bio’s path to commercialisation by providing scalable manufacturing solutions while maintaining operational control.

INmune Bio co-founder and chief scientific officer professor Mark Lowdell said: “The collaboration with the team at CGT Catapult since starting to plan this transition has been a great experience of the sort of partnership needed to get these complex medicines from clinical trial to commercial delivery.”