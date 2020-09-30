Infinity Pharmaceuticals announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for eganelisib (IPI-549) in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), in the first-line setting. Infinity is currently enrolling patients in MARIO-3, the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 study in collaboration with Roche/Genentech to evaluate eganelisib in a novel triple combination front-line regimen with Tecentriq and Abraxane in TNBC.

Earlier this year Infinity also received Fast Track designation for eganelisib in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo® for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer which the company is studying in MARIO-275, the company’s global, randomized, controlled Phase 2 study in patients with advanced urothelial cancer.

“Fast Track designation is an exciting regulatory milestone that bolsters our momentum in TNBC,” said Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

“TNBC remains the deadliest form of breast cancer, and there is tremendous need to expedite the development of new treatments that have the potential to improve outcomes in these patients. We believe that adding eganelisib on top of standard of care in a novel triple combination front-line regimen with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® has the potential to provide meaningful benefits to patients and are particularly encouraged by the early signals of clinical activity we have seen in MARIO-3 to date. We look forward to presenting these important data later this year.”

Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions while fulfilling an unmet medical need, enabling drugs to reach patients more rapidly. A drug or treatment regimen that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent interactions and communications with the FDA on matters pertaining to the drug’s clinical development plan as well as eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review.

MARIO-3 is a Phase 2 study in collaboration with Roche/Genentech to evaluate the addition of eganelisib to standard of care treatment with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in a novel triple combination front-line regimen in patients with locally advanced and/or metastatic TNBC.

The study is designed to enroll approximately 60 patients across two cohorts, approximately 30 patients with programmed death-ligand 1 (PDL1) positive disease based on immunohistochemistry (IHC) and 30 patients with PDL1 negative disease based on IHC. The primary objective of the study is Complete Response (CR) rate as measured by RECIST v1.1 with assessments conducted through month 12. Secondary measures include objective response rate (ORR), time to complete remission (TTCR), time to response (TTR), duration of Complete Response (DOCR), duration of response (DOR), and progression-free survival (PFS).

Source: Company Press Release