Incyte announced positive topline results from its randomized, vehicle-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 TRuE-AD2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in adolescent and adult patients (age ≥ 12 years) with atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study, part of the TRuE-AD clinical trial program, met its primary endpoint. Significantly more patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 0.75% and 1.5% achieved Investigator’s Global Assessment Treatment Success (IGA-TS) – defined as an IGA score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a two-point improvement from baseline at Week 8 – than patients treated with vehicle control (non-medicated cream).

The overall efficacy and safety profile of ruxolitinib cream is consistent with previous data, and no new safety signals were observed. The long-term safety portion of the study will continue as planned.

“This positive topline result reinforces the potential of ruxolitinib cream, if approved, to offer AD patients a much-needed effective, non-steroidal therapy,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. “We look forward to the results of the TRuE-AD1 trial, the second study in the pivotal clinical trial program, later this quarter, and to sharing these data with the medical community as part of our commitment to develop a new first-line treatment option for these patients.”

Data from TRuE-AD2 will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting.

AD is a common chronic disease characterized by inflammation of the skin. At least 11 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with and are being treated for AD. The majority of these patients have a mild or moderate form of the disease and approximately 80% are adults or adolescents. Signs and symptoms of AD include irritated and itchy skin that can cause red lesions that may ooze and crust. Patients with AD are also more susceptible to bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

TRuE-AD2 (NCT03745651) is an Incyte-sponsored randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream compared to vehicle (non-medicated cream) in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD). The study enrolled over 600 patients (age ≥ 12 years) diagnosed with AD for at least two years and who are candidates for topical therapy.

Patients with an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) score of 2 to 3 (a measure of disease severity), and with AD involving between 3% to 20% of their Body Surface Area (BSA) (excluding scalp) were randomized 2:2:1 into one of three treatment arms for eight weeks, including: ruxolitinib cream 0.75% administered twice daily (BID); ruxolitinib cream 1.5% BID; and vehicle (non-medicated cream). Participants who successfully completed an assessment at Week 8 were offered participation in the 44-week long-term safety treatment extension period with ruxolitinib cream 0.75% or 1.5% BID.

The primary endpoint of TRuE-AD2 is the proportion of participants achieving an Investigator’s Global Assessment Treatment Success (IGA-TS), defined as an IGA score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a two-point improvement from baseline at Week 8. Other key secondary endpoints include: the proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% improvement from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score – another measurement of disease extent and severity – or EASI75, and the proportion of participants with at least a four-point improvement in the itch numerical rating scale (NRS). The study is also tracking the frequency, duration and severity of adverse events associated with the use of ruxolitinib cream.

The TRuE-AD clinical trial program is evaluating ruxolitinib cream in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) and includes two Phase 3 studies: TRuE-AD1 (NCT03745638) and TRuE-AD2 (NCT03745651). The TRuE-AD1 trial is ongoing with initial results expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Ruxolitinib cream is a proprietary formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib that has been designed for topical application. Ruxolitinib cream is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (TRuE-AD) and for the treatment of adolescents and adults with vitiligo (TRuE-V). Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream.

