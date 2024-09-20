Hyphens Pharma has launched Ceradan Advanced Hand Balm, a new addition to its skincare range, specifically designed to combat hand eczema.

The product is the result of a collaboration with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), featuring patented active pH control technology to address the skin condition.

Hand eczema is a condition affecting a significant portion of healthcare workers due to frequent hand washing.

The product’s innovation lies in its ability to sustainably lower skin pH, which is vital for maintaining skin health.

A*STAR’s role in the balm’s development was multifaceted, encompassing product formulation, stability testing, scaling up production, and providing the necessary technology transfer and manufacturing protocols.

Scientists from A*STAR also evaluated the balm’s effectiveness, focusing on its impact on skin hydration and the presence of ceramides, which are essential for skin barrier function.

Hyphens Pharma executive chairman and CEO Lim See Wah said: “The launch of the Ceradan Advanced Hand Balm marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide effective, science-backed solutions for skin health.

“Recognising the unique needs of healthcare professionals, it offers targeted relief and lasting protection for hand eczema, empowering them to gain control over their symptoms and regain a better quality of life.”

Hand eczema is characterised by a higher skin pH and a weakened skin barrier, making hands more prone to inflammation from external irritants.

Ceradan Advanced Hand Balm addresses these issues by using its unique pH control technology to restore and maintain the skin’s natural defenses against inflammation and itch.

Clinical tests have demonstrated that the balm significantly enhances skin ceramide levels, thanks to its optimal ceramide-dominant ratio.

This ratio is crucial for rebuilding the skin barrier and providing relief to those suffering from hand eczema, whose symptoms can range from mild dryness and itching to severe blistering and bleeding.