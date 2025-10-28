Hovione has concluded an initial $100m investment cycle for expanding its manufacturing site in East Windsor, New Jersey, as part of its strategy to extend operations in the US and broaden drug substance and product capabilities.

Following expansion, the site will cover over 200,000ft² and feature new technologies in sustainably designed facilities.

The initial phase of expansion comprises a 31,000ft² building that will accommodate two size-3 spray dryers (PSD-3). These dryers will facilitate the production of amorphous solid dispersions (ASD) for clients in need of supply within North America.

This expansion more than doubles the spray drying capacity of Hovione in the US, enhancing its capability to support the development and commercial-scale production of ASD.

Construction is currently in progress, with operations adhering to good manufacturing practices (GMP) expected to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

Hovione CEO Jean-Luc Herbeaux said: “Since launching our New Jersey operations in 2002, Hovione has been one of the longest established European CDMOs in the US. This investment reinforces Hovione’s leadership in spray drying – a core technology platform where we have built extensive know-how and capabilities.

“By continuing to advance our platforms and expand capacity in the US, we are strengthening the foundation that enables our partners to bring complex medicines to patients more efficiently.”

“This investment addresses growing customer demand for US-based capacity and integrated solutions that shorten development timelines and reduce tech transfer complexity.”

Furthermore, Hovione has acquired additional land next to its existing site, comprising 125,000ft²of greenfield space to support future large-scale production, including both batch tableting and continuous capabilities.

The facility will have enhanced research and development capabilities, integrate next-generation pharmaceutical technology, and digital innovations.

This expansion is part of a wider plan, with additional capacity investments in Portugal and Ireland, to create a global network for commercialising and developing APIs and drug products under harmonised quality systems.