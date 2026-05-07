Halozyme Hypercon has signed an exclusive global collaboration and licence agreement with Oruka Therapeutics for the development of ORKA-001 using Hypercon Technology.

Oruka has licensed the Halozyme technology for use with its lead programme, ORKA-001, which is in development to treat psoriasis and related inflammatory conditions, and up to one additional target.

ORKA-001 targets the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23p19).

The hyperconcentration technology is designed to reduce injection volume for biologics, aiming to improve patient experience and convenience. It also supports patient-friendly administration of drugs.

Hypercon can potentially allow for less frequent dosing and self-administration at home or with healthcare providers.

Under the agreement, Halozyme will receive an upfront payment from Oruka, along with additional future milestone payments.

The company will also be eligible for mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of products that utilise Hypercon technology.

Halozyme president and CEO Dr Helen Torley said: “We are pleased to announce our second Hypercon collaboration this year, further validating the broad applicability and partner interest in this technology.

“We look forward to advancing Hypercon with Oruka’s innovative biologics that are designed to deliver meaningful freedom from chronic disease for patients.”

Oruka Therapeutics CEO Lawrence Klein said: “We are excited to partner with Halozyme’s Hypercon in our pursuit to offer the best possible medicines to people with chronic skin conditions like psoriasis.

“We look forward to applying the full potential of this technology to our product candidates to further enhance the profile we can deliver to patients over time.”

Last month, Halozyme Hypercon signed a global exclusive partnership and licence agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the Hypercon technology.

Vertex licensed this technology for use in up to three drug targets.