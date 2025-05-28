GRIN Therapeutics has announced a collaboration with Angelini Pharma to develop and commercialise radiprodil outside of North America.

Radiprodil is being investigated for its potential in treating rare genetic epilepsies and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

It is a targeted, selective and negative allosteric modulator of the GluN2B subunit of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, which plays an essential role in synaptic transmission, cognition, and seizure activity.

The partnership will see the combination of Angelini Pharma’s worldwide reach and focus on complex neurological disorders with the capabilities of GRIN in developing precision treatments for NDDs.

GRIN is eligible for $50m upfront and up to $520m in milestones and tiered royalties from Angelini Pharma along with shared development costs.

GRIN will continue spearheading worldwide development while maintaining exclusive rights for the therapy in Canada, Mexico and the US.

In conjunction with this announcement, GRIN also revealed the closing of $140m in Series D financing. This round includes a strategic equity investment of $65m from Angelini Pharma alongside $75m from Blackstone Life Sciences.

Radiprodil received regulatory designations for treating seizures related to GRIN-NDD with gain-of-function variants.

The company is on track to initiate an international, pivotal Phase III study specifically targeting GRIN-NDD by the third quarter of 2025.

GRIN Therapeutics president and CEO Bruce Leuchter said: “This strategic collaboration marks an important point of validation for GRIN Therapeutics, the clinical data generated to date, and the potential of radiprodil as the first approved treatment for patients with GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD) – a population with urgent unmet need.

“We are also deeply grateful for the continued support and commitment of Blackstone Life Sciences, whose partnership has been instrumental in advancing our efforts. With this momentum, we are well-positioned to move radiprodil into pivotal trials and take an important step toward delivering a novel therapeutic option to patients and families.”