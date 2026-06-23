Genprex has received a notice of allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) for a patent related to the use of its Reqorsa Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) in combination with either programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) or PD-L1 antibodies to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

This expands intellectual property protection already in place for Genprex in jurisdictions such as China, Europe, Japan, Russia and the US.

Genprex’s Reqorsa is currently in development alongside approved cancer drugs.

Genprex is conducting the Acclaim-3 Phase I/II clinical trial to assess the combination of Reqorsa and Genentech’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

The trial is focused on patients with extensive-stage SCLC who have completed first-line therapy with Tecentriq and chemotherapy.

According to the company, the Phase I portion found Reqorsa to be generally well tolerated.

In Phase II, nearly 50 patients are set for enrolment, with the primary goal of measuring the 18‑week progression‑free survival rate following the start of maintenance therapy with Reqorsa and Tecentriq.

An interim analysis will take place after 25 patients have completed 18 weeks of follow-up. The trial is supported by fast track and orphan drug designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Genprex’s broader pipeline also includes gene therapy candidates in oncology and diabetes, with delivery technology involving non-viral, lipid-based nanoparticles.

Genprex intellectual property and licensing senior vice-president Thomas Gallagher said: “Securing this patent strengthens Genprex’s intellectual property portfolio, providing crucial protection for the therapeutic combinations currently being evaluated in the Acclaim-3 clinical trial.

“This achievement reinforces our competitive advantage and supports our strategy to bring innovative cancer treatments to patients worldwide.”

In November 2024, Genprex entered an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Michigan for Reqorsa.