Formosa Pharmaceuticals and Rxilient Medical have signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialisation of Byqlovi, clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007), in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets.

The licensing agreement covers Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, granting Rxilient rights to market APP13007, a patented medicine for treating inflammation and pain after ocular surgery.

It includes upfront payments, sales and regulatory milestones.

APP13007 contains clobetasol propionate, a superpotent corticosteroid, and utilises Formosa’s advanced particle nanotech (APNT) nanoparticle formulation platform.

Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2024, the formulation offers a twice-daily dosing regimen for 14 days and provides sustained and rapid relief.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals president and CEO Erick Co stated: “We are pleased to establish this partnership with Rxilient, a prominent and growing regional corporation with global experience. We are confident that Rxilient’s foundation, network and commitment to innovative medicines will bring APP13007 to patients recovering from ocular surgery.”

Rxilient CEO Lawrence He stated: “At Rxilient, we strive to offer high-quality therapies to patients in our region to serve their unmet needs. We are pleased to partner with Formosa and bring APP13007 to our markets and provide solutions to patients recovering from ocular surgery.”

Formosa is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on oncology and ophthalmology.

Its APNT nanoparticle formulation technology, used in developing APP13007, enhances the bioavailability and dissolution of active pharmaceutical ingredients for inhaler, topical and oral administration.

This technology supports the development of formulations with purity, stability and high uniformity, enabling the use of highly potent or poorly soluble drug agents for effective delivery to target tissues.