FairJourney Biologics has acquired the South San Francisco site from Charles River Laboratories International, supporting its technology portfolio and broadening its international presence with a biotechnology hub in the US.

The move is said to propel the company’s antibody discovery and engineering offerings, and is in line with its current growth plan.

Previously known as Distributed Bio, the site will now be under the ownership of FairJourney Biologics. This includes all facilities, assets and staff, along with technologies such as the Cosmic, SuperHuman, and Tungsten libraries.

The integration of these libraries into FairJourney’s portfolio is expected to offer customers a comprehensive suite of tools for antibody discovery and introduce new antibody engineering solutions.

FairJourney Biologics CEO António Parada said: “We’re pleased to announce this strategic acquisition that will bring the exceptional team at Charles River’s South San Francisco site, as well as their cutting-edge technologies, into FairJourney.

“By combining our expertise, we not only strengthen our portfolio with powerful solutions such as the SuperHuman Libraries, but also enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our partners. Working together, we can push the boundaries of antibody discovery and set new industry standards.”

Additionally, as per the agreement, FairJourney is set to acquire the Yeast Display method from Charles Rivers, enabling to broaden the antibody discovery platform.

This expanded platform is designed to “complement” and augment its current services.

The strategic location of the South San Francisco facility places FairJourney in the heart of one of the world’s largest biotech clusters, furthering its development strategy and establishing a physical presence in a key worldwide market.

For customers in the area, the acquisition offers a local source of “expertise” and technical backing, which is anticipated to expedite their antibody discovery and engineering processes.

FairJourney also aims to utilise the scientific “expertise” of the team of South San Francisco, fostering new partnership projects with various biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world.