UK-based biotechnology company ExpressionEdits has announced a partnership and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for optimising the expression of gene therapies.

As part of this collaboration, Boehringer will utilise ExpressionEdits’ AI-powered platform, Genetic Syntax Engine, designed to boost gene expression without altering the genetic sequence, for the development of two gene therapy targets.

Gene therapies often face challenges with “low effectiveness”, requiring “high” viral loads or repeated dosing to achieve the desired therapeutic protein expression.

ExpressionEdits addresses this issue with its “intronisation” approach, which restores introns to increase protein production.

The collaboration marks the expansion of ExpressionEdits’ intronisation technology from protein-based therapeutics into the gene therapy sector.

ExpressionEdits CEO and co-founder Dr Kärt Tomberg said: “Our platform harnesses the potential of introns to overcome challenges in gene expression, enabling therapies that were previously limited by poor expression and narrow design options.

“Joining forces with the scientists at Boehringer Ingelheim will enable us to advance first-in-class gene therapies for patients with high medical need.”

The Genetic Syntax Engine is claimed to support gene therapy optimisation by creating in-cDNAs with optimal sites and introns, thus enhancing “potency and precision”.

Boehringer Ingelheim will gain access to this technology for undisclosed gene therapy targets, aiming for higher yields of therapeutic proteins at lower doses.

Under the terms of the agreement, ExpressionEdits is eligible for undisclosed payments during the partnership.

Moreover, the company will also receive potential additional success-based payments tied to preclinical, clinical, and commercial milestones.

ExpressionEdits chairman of the board Dr Paul Bolno said: “By combining our technology platform with Boehringer Ingelheim’s expertise in therapeutic development we aim to accelerate the development of high-impact gene therapies.

“ExpressionEdits is essentially reintroducing punctuation into the genome’s language, creating clearer and more accurate instructions for protein production.”