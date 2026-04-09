Everest Medicines’ wholly owned subsidiary EverSea Medicines (Singapore) has signed a share purchase agreement to conditionally acquire Hasten Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Hasten Biopharmaceuticals (Asia).

The acquisition aims to enhance Everest Medicines’ presence and commercial capabilities across key regional markets.

Under the deal, Everest Medicines will pay a total consideration of $250m in three instalments: $150m at closing, and two further $50m payments due in the first quarters of 2028 and 2029, subject to agreed conditions precedent.

Hasten Biopharmaceuticals (Asia) will also pay a refundable deposit of 200m yuan ($29.2m) to Everest Medicines within ten days after closing.

Upon closing, Everest Medicines will consolidate the financial results of Hasten Biopharmaceuticals.

The acquisition includes trademark and broad commercial rights and marketing authorisation holder (MAH) rights for 14 branded chronic disease products that are owned by Hasten Biopharmaceuticals in various Asia Pacific jurisdictions.

In December 2025, Hasten Biopharmaceuticals posted normalised revenue of $82.23m and EBITDA of $27.27m.

The company commercialises prescription pharmaceuticals with a focus on chronic and acute/critical care, targeting the metabolic and cardiovascular segments.

Everest Medicines has a pipeline that is focused on chronic disease therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic illnesses.

Its products, including Nefecon, Velsipity, and Xerava, are advancing through new drug application and reimbursement processes in Asian markets.

The company expects the acquisition to further expedite regional product commercialisation and overseas revenue generation.

It will also expand Everest Medicines’ existing commercialisation capabilities from China to the Asia Pacific, supporting market entry and the development of infrastructure needed for international growth.

In February 2026, Everest Medicines signed an exclusive licence agreement with Micot to commercialise MT1013 in China and the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).