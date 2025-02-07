Essential Pharma and Clinigen have announced their Japan-Asia Pacific (JAPAC) collaboration expansion to improve patient access to four therapies in Korea and Japan.

This expansion includes exclusive distribution agreements as well as new market authorisation transfers.

The current agreement in Japan follows the last year agreement between the two companies for Iopidine (apraclonidine) in Korea.

Latest agreements involve oral capsules, ReminyL (galantamine), a cholinesterase inhibitor; and Haldol (haloperidol) in Korea and Halomonth (haloperidol decanoate) in Japan.

Iopidine 5mg/ml is used as a short-term adjunctive treatment for individuals with chronic glaucoma who are receiving maximally tolerated medical therapy, to help manage intraocular pressure.

Halomonth and Haldol are used to treat schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions, including schizoaffective disorder.

Reminyl is prescribed for symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe Alzheimer’s dementia.

Initially aimed at ensuring ongoing patient access in the JAPAC region, both companies anticipate expanding their strategic collaboration.

This aligns with Essential’s aim to grow its portfolio and late-stage pipeline in CNS, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and rare conditions while tapping into Clinigen’s expertise in rare diseases and orphan drugs to enhance global access to therapies.

Essential Pharma CEO Emma Johnson said: “Essential Pharma is delighted to expand our relationship with Clinigen as we continue to execute our strategy to become a leading, global specialty pharma group with a growing rare disease presence.

“Clinigen’s expertise in providing access to established brands as well as their expertise in the rare disease and orphan drug space makes them the ideal partner as we broaden access to our therapies and reinforce our strategic foothold in JAPAC.”