Healthcare biotechnology company Entos Pharmaceuticals has unveiled plans to develop a Fusogenix DNA vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infections.

Compared to traditional vaccines, the DNA-based vaccine will directly induce a plasmid for encoding the antigen against which an immune response is required and depends on the production of the target antigen in the patient’s own cells.

The approach is said to deliver multiple potential advantages over traditional approaches, including the stimulation of both B- and T-cell responses, improving large-scale manufacture, enhanced vaccine stability and avoiding infectious agent.

Fusogenix Platform is a proteo-lipid vehicle (PLV), which applies a novel fusion mechanism to deliver its genetic payload directly inside cells.

Fusogenix is a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, which uses a novel mechanism of action to deliver molecules, intact and unmodified, directly into the cytosol of target cells.

It can be applied to a range of therapeutic types including gene therapy, mRNA, miRNA, RNAi, CRISPR and small molecule drugs

The use of plasmid DNA in a vaccine will enable the company to develop an advanced optimised payload encoding multiple protein epitopes from crucial immunogenic SARS-COV-2 proteins.

These protein epitopes will activate the body’s natural antibody production and protective immune response to prevent COVID-19 disease, said the company.

Upon completion of the development of the Fusogenix DNA vaccine formulation, the company will begin preclinical testing for safety and efficiency.

The company will also work with suitable health agencies, pharmaceutical companies and government partners for the advancement of novel Fusogenix vaccine to human clinical trials.

Entos Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr John Lewis said: “The global population needs access to a safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus to prevent future COVID-19 infections.

“Our Fusogenix platform will allow us to generate protection against multiple structural components of the novel coronavirus, which should not only provide a robust response against SARS-COV-2, but potentially against future coronavirus threats.”

Entos is engaged in the development of next-generation nucleic acid-based therapies by applying its Fusogenix drug delivery system.

Separately, Pfizer has collaborated with Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) for the co-development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.