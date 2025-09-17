Dualitas Therapeutics has secured $65m in a series A funding round aimed at progressing its pipeline of bispecific antibodies (BsAbs) in immune and inflammatory diseases.

The investment round was jointly spearheaded by Qiming Venture Partners USA and Versant Ventures.

It also saw contributions from SV Health Investors, the company’s founding investor, and new strategic investors, including Eli Lilly and Company, Chugai Venture Fund, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Dualitas’ BsAbs portfolio includes the company’s lead programmes: DTX-103, which targets allergic diseases, and DTX-102, aimed at autoimmune conditions.

Additionally, the funds will expedite the development of the company’s DualScreen BsAb discovery engine.

Dualitas noted that its DualScreen discovery engine combines “high-throughput” discovery of BsAbs and cell-surface proximity mechanisms with swift optimisation of candidates into their final therapeutic formats.

Research stemming from this platform has indicated a potential for these BsAbs to exhibit enhanced pharmacologic activity compared to traditional biotherapeutics.

Dualitas Therapeutics board member and interim CEO Rich Murray said: “DTX-103 and DTX-102 demonstrate compelling preclinical profiles when benchmarked to commercially available therapies.

“Current therapies for patients with allergic and autoimmune diseases leave important needs unmet, such as faster onset of action and more meaningful clinical benefit. Our lead programmes, discovered from the DualScreen bispecific antibody discovery engine, are a new generation of bispecific antibodies aimed at addressing these patient needs.”

The company is supported by a team comprising biotherapeutic engineers, drug developers, and immunologists, dedicated to advancing antibody technologies from the preclinical phase through to product approvals.

Alongside DTX-103 and DTX-102, Dualitas boasts a diverse portfolio of discoveries that are rooted in cell-surface proximity biology and co-target pairings.

The company said that it is not only progressing with its internal pipeline but also providing various partnership prospects to enhance the reach of its DualScreen discovery engine.

These opportunities span from its current pipeline programmes to the discovery of new BsAbs, as well as the initiation of projects in disease areas outside of inflammation and immunology.