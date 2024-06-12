The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Medicine) have signed a second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to broaden their collaboration in translational research.

This partnership will focus on developing a translational medicine ecosystem and launching innovative research initiatives in Abu Dhabi.

The second MoU outlines plans to design and develop a translational medicine ecosystem inspired by Penn’s Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT).

The aim is to utilise Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure alongside Penn Medicine’s expertise to foster new treatments and discoveries within the region.

Additionally, the MoU proposes two multi-year collaborative research programmes.

One will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to discover new antibiotics, while the other will focus on conducting a longitudinal study and genetic analysis of Alzheimer’s patients in Abu Dhabi.

This research is expected to enable cross-population comparative analysis and contribute to the prevention and early diagnosis of the disease.

Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine Center for Global Health vice dean and director Glen Gaulton said: “Penn Medicine has become a global leader in precision medicine and innovation that has resulted in more than 25 new drugs and therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in the past several years.

“We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in Abu Dhabi to replicate this structure in parallel with investment in “second labs” to foster interactions focused on specific challenges and opportunities in translational research.”

The collaboration is set to potentiate the translational medicine and therapeutics ecosystem development.

It will also involve creating research training and educational programmes to upskill healthcare professionals in biomedical research, medical science and health technology.

By leveraging the strengths of both entities, the partnership is poised to advance healthcare innovation and capacity development in Abu Dhabi, fostering the creation of advanced treatments and enhancing the region’s healthcare sector.