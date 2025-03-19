Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Delpharm has announced plans to invest over C$200m ($140m) to modernise its Boucherville facility in Canada.

The investment also comprises C$60m in funding from the Canadian federal government.

Delpharm will manufacture sterile injectable drugs at the Boucherville site and bolster its local supply chain.

The plant, which focuses on manufacturing sterile medications in vial and ampoule formats, currently supplies 20 out of the 100 medicines listed as critical to the country’s healthcare system.

Delpharm chief commercial officer Stéphane Lepeu: “This investment enhances the appeal of our Boucherville site, recognised as our centre of expertise in sterile and biological products for the North American market.”

With a production of 65 million units and generating revenue of C$150m, the facility is stated to be crucial in offering treatments, especially to hospital facilities across the country and the US.

Scheduled to stretch until 2031, the modernisation plan will comprise site expansion, installation of a new filling line and upgradation of current equipment to meet the standards of Health Canada, resulting in 95% equipment replacement.

Additionally, Delpharm has signed a ten-year agreement with Sandoz to enable a consistent supply of critical medicines in the country.

Delpharm Boucherville site director Mathieu Grondin said: “This transformation will make our site a world-class facility, in addition to significantly increasing our production capacity and competitiveness.

“The injectable medications we produce at the site for Sandoz are necessary in almost all surgeries performed in Canada and used to treat patients in intensive care units.”

The company reported revenue of C$1.65bn in 2024.