DEBRA Research and LEO Pharma have announced a non-exclusive strategic collaboration aiming to improve scouting capabilities and offer extra capacity to propel the development of therapies for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

The collaboration brings together LEO Pharma’s “expertise” in medical dermatology and DEBRA Research’s pharmaceutical experience to develop novel medicines for this condition.

DEBRA Research managing director Prof Hubert Truebel said: “This collaboration provides an excellent opportunity for us to combine our expertise and resources, enabling us to make meaningful advancements in the battle against EB.

“We are excited about the potential impact of this partnership and look forward to exploring similar opportunities with organisations that share our commitment to delivering life-changing treatments for EB.”

Operated worldwide as the research arm of DEBRA Austria, DEBRA Research is a non-profit organisation that claims to focus on turning scientific advancements into tangible treatments and clinical solutions.

Its aims to develop therapies and find a cure for EB.

EB is a group of rare, genetic skin disorders characterised by extreme skin fragility.

Individuals with EB experience skin tears or blisters at the slightest touch, causing immense pain and suffering.

LEO Pharma chief scientific officer and executive vice president Dr Jacob Pontoppidan Thyssen said: “At LEO Pharma, we build partnerships that help us stay on the lookout and contribute our expertise to the next advancements. We are proud to collaborate with DEBRA Research, whose vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry and commitment to advancing medical research are invaluable.”