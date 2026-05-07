Daiichi Sankyo has entered a collaboration with France-based Waiv, which aims to lead digital pathology biomarker discovery for an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programme.

Waiv will use its computational pathology platform to work with early phase data, which will involve analysis of tumour microenvironments using haematoxylin and eosin (H&E), as well as immunohistochemistry (IHC) stained samples.

The platform will also be applied to identify potential biomarkers linked to treatment response before upcoming clinical trial phases.

Waiv operates an international data network connecting academic institutions, hospitals, and laboratories, leveraging its experience in providing AI-based biomarker solutions throughout the drug development process.

The company’s AI system is structured to address biomarker discovery in datasets containing fewer than 100 patients, which can pose significant challenges for ADC medicines.

Its computational pathology platform has been designed for settings with limited data, utilising foundation models developed across several images.

The system enables the creation of tailored AI models for low-data conditions, extracts predictive information from whole slide images, identifies new histopathological biomarkers, and produces outputs that can support clinical decision-making.

Waiv CEO and co-founder Meriem Sefta said: “Identifying which patients will respond to a therapy directly from the pathology slide is simultaneously one of the hardest problems and one of the most important opportunities in oncology drug development. It is exactly what we’ve built Waiv to deliver.

“This collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo reflects our ability to engage early and take biomarkers all the way through to clinically validated, deployable tests. That end-to-end capability is what makes us valuable long-term collaborators.”

Last month, Daiichi Sankyo signed a research partnership with Interna Therapeutics to develop targeted delivery solutions based on molecular nano motor (MNM) technology.