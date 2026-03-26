Daiichi Sankyo has entered a strategic collaboration with Tempus AI to expedite the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programme in the field of oncology.

Daiichi Sankyo will utilise Tempus’ foundation models such as PRISM2, which integrates pathology images and clinical data to generate diagnostic and predictive insights.

The partnership will combine Daiichi Sankyo’s clinical trial and preclinical research data with Tempus’ real-world data, aiming to identify new opportunities for biomarker discovery and improve patient stratification.

Both companies will work together to develop proof-of-concept AI models for optimising patient selection and increasing the success probability for a new ADC.

The collaboration will deploy these AI models across Tempus’ oncology database. This approach is expected to generate detailed response maps, enabling accurate patient stratification and facilitating the benchmarking of possible control arms for upcoming clinical trials.

Tempus data and apps CEO Ryan Fukushima said: “Our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo signals a new chapter in how multimodal AI and real-world data can be applied to advance the development of ADCs.

“Our multimodal foundation models seek to radically accelerate and improve our ability to uncover unmet patient needs and identify patients most likely to benefit from novel therapies.

“Applying AI in clinical development isn’t just about efficiency any more, leading companies like Daiichi Sankyo are using these models to enhance the design of more targeted, impactful clinical trials.”

Tempus focuses on advancing precision medicine through AI in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled solutions to physicians for personalised patient care, while also supporting the discovery, development and delivery of therapeutics.

In May 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim entered a multi-year partnership with Tempus AI to progress its cancer therapy pipeline.

The collaboration builds upon previous joint efforts, utilising AI and data to propel research and the development of therapeutics.