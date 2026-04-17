Daiichi Sankyo has signed a research partnership with Interna Therapeutics to develop targeted delivery solutions based on molecular nano motor (MNM) technology.

The agreement involves Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute Boston and aims to assess the use of Interna’s MNM technology as a delivery enhancer for therapeutic modalities.

Interna’s MNM molecules will be integrated with targeting approaches for enhancing functional activity, intracellular delivery and overall therapeutic performance in selected programmes.

The agreement also allows for potential expansion into wider research and further programmes if outcomes prove successful.

The partnership indicates ongoing interest in MNM-based platforms among global pharmaceutical companies and adds to Interna Therapeutics’ existing collaborations.

MNM technology is designed to achieve efficient intracellular delivery of different therapeutic cargos, such as nucleic acids and other macromolecules, without the dependence on traditional delivery systems.

By improving both tissue penetration and intracellular access, it could potentially enhance the efficacy of targeted therapies throughout several indications.

Interna Therapeutics CEO Yuval Gottenstein said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in the discovery of innovative therapeutics. This collaboration reflects growing recognition of the MNM platform as a powerful approach to overcoming one of the most fundamental challenges in drug development, efficient intracellular delivery.

“We believe that combining our MNM technology with advanced targeting strategies has the potential to unlock new levels of precision and efficacy across a wide range of therapeutic modalities, and we look forward to advancing this work together.”

The partnership will initially begin with preclinical evaluation and may extend to wider research activities and additional programmes.

Neither company has disclosed the financial details of the collaboration.

Last month, Daiichi Sankyo entered a strategic collaboration with Tempus AI to expedite the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programme in the field of oncology.