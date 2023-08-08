Daiichi Sankyo has announced its decision to shut down its Japanese research and development (R&D) subsidiary to further strengthen its capabilities.

The subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo RD Novare (RD Novare), with nearly 400 employees was initially named as Daiichi Sankyo RD Associe in 2006 and was changed to the current one in 2011.

In the end of March next year, it is claimed to complete its business as a corporate entity.

With advanced research technology infrastructure and clinical development capability, RD Novare plays a role in the R&D of Daiichi Sankyo group of companies by contributing to new pharmaceuticals creation.

The reorganisation is aimed at further improving the productivity of Daiichi Sankyo’s R&D.

With the closure, RD Novare will be merged within the Daiichi Sankyo group of companies. The merged companies will now implement a consistent research strategy for drug discovery, clinical development and quick decision-making.

They will also strengthen global clinical development for the 5DXd-ADCs including Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) which received approval in China for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer.

Enhertu is specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and is jointly developed and marketed by Daiichi Sankyo together with AstraZeneca.

The companies signed a global collaboration agreement in March 2019 for Enhertuu.