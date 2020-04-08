CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) with its global headquarters in Verona, Italy, has announced that it has initiated its first COVID-19 trial on behalf of a European pharmaceutical company.

This trial is expected to be performed in Italy, though additional studies are planned by CROMSOURCE for other countries in Europe as well as the United States.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented global health and economic crisis. While all the work we have done in the previous twenty-two years of our operations has been critical in improving and saving lives, we are particularly proud to play such an important role in developing a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19,” said Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE. “The current global situation is humbling to us all, and we look forward to all global citizens returning to their daily routines.”

“In response to the COVID-19 situation CROMSOURCE immediately formed a multi-disciplinary operational task force to ensure we continue to manage ongoing projects effectively, according to the most up to date regulatory guidance and incorporating innovative approaches to trial management as required,” commented Kerry Dyson, Chief Operating Officer. “These steps also ensured our readiness to rapidly and effectively launch clinical trials for COVID-19 therapies, demonstrated by our support of this important new study.”

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

Specializing in clinical development and staffing solutions, we offer a flexible approach to ensure our clients’ unique needs are supported.

Source: Company Press Release