Corstasis Therapeutics has announced a collaboration with Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) to advance the adoption and integration of Enbumyst nasal spray into heart failure care.

The approach is consistent with outpatient settings as per US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved use.

The initiative enhances access to non-oral diuretic therapy throughout CVL’s cardiovascular practice network, with a focus on enhancing patient access to outpatient diuretic options while supporting cardiovascular care.

Enbumyst secured FDA approval in September 2025 for treating oedema associated with hepatic and renal disease and congestive heart failure, including nephrotic syndrome in adults.

Potential side effects include metabolic, fluid and electrolyte abnormalities.

Enbumyst should not be used in patients with structural abnormalities or significant nasal mucosa.

Lactating women using Enbumyst are advised to monitor infants for lethargy, excessive urine output and dehydration.

The Corstasis–CVL collaboration is one of the earliest national initiatives to integrate a nasal-delivered loop diuretic into outpatient cardiology networks.

Corstasis Therapeutics CEO Ben Esque stated: “Enbumyst gives clinicians a new self-administered option for decongestion outside the hospital. Partnering with CVL allows us to work directly with physicians who are shaping the future of cardiovascular care — those focused on earlier intervention, reduced care escalation and better outcomes for patients.”

CVL chief medical officer Craig Walker stated: “CVL is committed to enabling physicians to deliver more proactive, efficient and patient-centred cardiovascular care.

“CVL’s mission is to expand access to therapies that support proactive, outpatient management of cardiovascular disease. We support innovations like Enbumyst that align with FDA-approved care models designed to improve patient access and comfort.”