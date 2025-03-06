CordenPharma has announced significant advancements in its growth strategy, with a strategic investment exceeding €1bn (approximately $1.05bn) in peptide development and manufacturing over the next three years.

This investment is part of the company’s plan to broaden its Peptide Platform business and exceed €1bn in sales by 2028.

CordenPharma has finalised plans for a new peptide manufacturing facility in Switzerland, located at Getec Park in Muttenz, near Basel.

CordenPharma’s decision to choose this location is driven by several benefits like infrastructure for handling materials and processes that are essential for peptide manufacturing; logistics with access to transportation networks.

The facility will also benefit from the industrial park’s sustainable operations with closed-loop energy and material cycles.

The investment of over €500m (over $526m) will enable the construction of multiple manufacturing lines, supporting a range of peptide production scales.

The facility will be equipped with Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) reactors that claim to be capable of handling more than 5,000 litres for both glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and non-GLP-1 peptide projects.

It will incorporate advanced automation, digital technologies, and new peptide production methods, ensuring full compliance with the most stringent regulations, including BLA requirements, stated the company.

Scheduled for construction and qualification between 2025 and 2027, the facility is expected to commence commercial operations in the first half of 2028.

This facility is anticipated to create over 300 new employment opportunities.

CordenPharma Group CEO and president Dr Michael Quirmbach said: “We are excited to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant just outside Basel, Switzerland, within one of the leading pharma and biotech hubs in Europe.

“The new facility is designed to deliver flexible and efficient peptide manufacturing to meet the growing demand of innovative peptide medicines for our customers and ultimately, patients.”