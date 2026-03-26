US-based neurotechnology company Cognito Therapeutics has collaborated with Ochsner Health to establish the Brain Health Collaboratory, aiming to advance new care models for cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease in the Gulf South.

The initiative will combine Cognito Therapeutics’ investigational Spectris technology platform with the clinical infrastructure of Ochsner Health to explore innovative approaches to brain health across urban and rural populations.

The Collaboratory leverages the expertise of Ochsner Health’s Neuroscience Institute, which serves patients between Houston and Atlanta.

Ochsner will further expand its capabilities with a new 132,000ft² facility, consolidating neurosciences programmes for improved patient care.

The Debra H and Robert J Patrick Neuroscience Institute at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans is anticipated to open late this year.

Cognito Therapeutics and Ochsner Health plan to develop a Brain Health Index framework to track disease progression, cognitive health, and treatment response in clinical settings.

They will also assess how Spectris therapy could be implemented into existing healthcare models for cognitive decline.

The Brain Health Collaboratory will consider integrating the therapy into programmes for dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid populations and aims to evaluate the clinical and economic impact of non-invasive neuromodulation therapies in value-based care models.

The initiative builds on Cognito Therapeutics’ first Brain Health Collaboratory, launched with West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in November 2025.

Cognito Therapeutics CEO Christian Howell said: “Ochsner’s reach across the Gulf South provides a unique opportunity to bring innovative brain health technologies to a broad patient population.

“Partnerships like this are essential to ensuring that new therapies can reach patients not just in major academic centres, but across entire healthcare systems that serve both urban and rural communities.

“Expanding access to patients is critical to generating real-world evidence and ultimately delivering new options for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”