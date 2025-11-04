CNX Therapeutics has acquired Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ global Sativex (nabiximols) business, expanding its central nervous system (CNS) portfolio.

Sativex is indicated for the enhancement of symptoms in adult patients experiencing moderate to severe spasticity due to multiple sclerosis (MS) who have not responded sufficiently to other anti-spasticity medicines and those who show clinical improvement during initial therapy trials.

Sativex has received regulatory approval in the UK, the European Union, and various international regions.

CNX Therapeutics CEO Guy Clark said: “This acquisition strengthens CNX Therapeutics’ position as a provider of specialist CNS medicines across European markets.

“Sativex, the first plant-derived cannabinoid medicine approved by a medicines regulator, represents a significant milestone in our strategy to grow through focused acquisitions in therapeutic areas where we can make a meaningful change.

“We’re committed to ensuring continuity of supply and support for patients and healthcare professionals for the long term.”

The acquisition encompasses manufacturing and supply arrangements, marketing authorisations and commercial partnerships.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will assist CNX Therapeutics for a specified duration via a transition service agreement.

CNX Therapeutics corporate development vice-president Ben Moore said: “Our established CNS infrastructure and deep therapeutic expertise made this acquisition a strategic fit as we continue building our European specialty portfolio. We’re focused on ensuring seamless continuity of access for patients who rely on this treatment.”

CNX Therapeutics distributes and commercialises a range of pharmaceuticals for hospital, neurological, and psychiatric emergencies across more than 60 markets globally, operating both directly and through partnerships.

The company was acquired by Inflexion Private Equity in 2021.