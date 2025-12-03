Citizen Health has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with UCB for expediting drug development across five rare diseases and epilepsy.

The partnership brings together Citizen Health’s AI-based patient insights and advocacy networks with the expertise of UCB in drug development to improve patient outcomes.

Under this agreement, Citizen Health members who opt to share their health information will form patient groups for pre-clinical work through post-marketing surveillance, taking part in the complete drug discovery and development journey with UCB.

The companies will also evaluate additional possibilities for industry and patient engagement using the Citizen Health platform.

This collaboration creates opportunities for patients to contribute real-world data and participate in clinical trials. They will also be matched to research through accessible communications.

The companies are prioritising transparent and simplified patient consent processes to enhance trust and understanding.

Citizen Health CEO Farid Vij said: “UCB is leading the next wave of innovation in epilepsy and rare conditions. We’re proud to partner with a team that deeply understands the needs of rare disease patients and is committed to advancing more efficient, patient-driven research models.

“In our work together across rare and ultra-rare programmes, we’ve seen UCB’s unwavering dedication and readiness to tackle the most complex challenges. They are a forward-looking company that recognises the power of technology and AI to improve patient experience and accelerate drug development.”

Epilepsy is a key area of focus for Citizen Health’s user community. The brain disorder affects approximately three million adults and nearly half a million children in the US, with annual healthcare costs exceeding $5bn, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition to clinical research, Citizen Health and UCB will develop experimental business models and up to three new AI use cases, focusing on secure, consumer-oriented, and technology-driven healthcare.