Can-Fite BioPharma, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, is entering into a collaborative research agreement with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, USA.

The agreement will support research directed by Dr. Kamel Khalili, aimed to explore anti-viral activity of Piclidenoson on Coronaviruses viral load in a mammalian cell model system as a first step.

“We are privileged to work with Dr. Khalili, a Key Opinion Leader in the arena of neurosciences and virology, to further study and advance our understanding of the effect of Piclidenoson on the coronaviruses replication and molecular mechanism involved,” said Pnina Fishman, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Can-Fite. “This work aims to provide a more solid foundation for our ongoing efforts to understand the potential of Piclidenoson in these therapeutic areas.”

In some patients, coronaviruses create uncontrolled immune response and rheumatoid arthritis drugs may be used for treatment. Recently, China has approved the use of Roche’s Actemra, approved by U.S. FDA to treat rheumatoid arthritis, to treat coronavirus patients with serious lung damage. Moreover, Gilead is conducting a clinical study in China combining its rheumatoid arthritis drug chloroquine with its anti-viral candidate in the treatment of coronavirus. Can Fite’s drug Piclidenoson is currently in Phase III study for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and on top of it has been shown to possess anti-viral effects against 2 single stranded RNA viruses HIV and HCC. The Coronaviruses are also single stranded RNA viruses. Can-Fites’s Piclidenoson’s anti-viral effect is protected by U.S. patent US7589075.

