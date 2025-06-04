Camurus and Eli Lilly have signed a partnership and license agreement focused on long-acting incretin products to improve cardiometabolic health.

Lilly will get exclusive, global rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialise these therapies with Camurus’ FluidCrystal technology. The agreement includes up to four drug compounds from Lilly.

In exchange for allowing Lilly to access the FluidCrystal technology for the selected drug compounds, Camurus will receive $290m in upfront as well as development and regulatory milestone payments.

Additionally, there are sales-based milestones amounting to $580m alongside tiered mid-single digit royalties on global net sales of the products.

Camurus President, CEO and CSO Fredrik Tiberg said: “We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with Lilly to bring innovative long-acting treatment options to people living with obesity, diabetes, and other serious chronic diseases.

“Through the collaboration with Lilly, a global leader in the metabolic disease area, we leverage our FluidCrystal technology in rapidly expanding indication areas impacting hundreds of millions of people, while maintaining our own commercial focus on CNS and rare diseases.”

The selected drug compounds include dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonists, triple GIP along with glucagon and GLP-1 receptor agonists, plus an option for amylin receptor agonists.

Camurus FluidCrystal technology uses specific combinations of endogenous polar lipids. It is engineered for long-acting drug release, allowing treatment efficacy to extend from days to months following a single injection.

The technology has undergone validation through over 25 studies and received multiple market approvals.

Particularly, it includes Buvidal (buprenorphine), a prolonged-release solution for treating opioid dependence. By late 2023, more than two million doses of products based on FluidCrystal had been administered globally.