BostonGene and Kyoto University have collaborated to advance precision drug development for oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

This collaboration is intended for the development of advanced biological signatures to improve targeted treatment strategies.

It centres on leveraging BostonGene’s AI-powered omnimodal platform to analyse tumour molecular profiles and evaluate their response to a new combination of chemoradiotherapy (CRT) and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI).

The research expands upon the investigator-initiated Phase II Nobel clinical study led by Dr Manabu Muto of Kyoto University.

By combining transcriptomic and genomic data from the patients, the study aims to identify immune-related biomarkers that improve trial design, facilitate accurate stratification of patients and advance drug development.

Kyoto University will provide patient data and clinical samples, while BostonGene utilises its AI-driven molecular analytics to identify biological pathways and biomarkers associated with treatment outcomes.

BostonGene Japan president Yukimasa Shiotsu stated: “This collaboration will generate actionable insights into the tumour microenvironment and immune landscape of oesophageal cancer.”

Dr Muto stated: “Understanding the molecular and immune characteristics of oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma is essential for developing more effective treatment strategies.

“Through this collaboration, we will apply cutting-edge AI-powered analytics to clinical data, enabling us to identify biomarkers that can directly inform treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.”

The Nobel trial assesses the safety and efficacy of the combined CRT and ICI regimen in advanced oesophageal cancer. This investigator-initiated study is financially supported by Ono Pharmaceutical.

BostonGene Japan is a joint venture formed by BostonGene, Japan Industrial Partners and the NEC Corporation.