Biosynth, a supplier of essential raw materials and services for the life sciences and diagnostics sectors, has opened an expanded good manufacturing practice (GMP) bioconjugation facility at its Berlin site in Germany.

The new facility is claimed to enhance Biosynth’s ability to manufacture GMP bioconjugates, supporting the production of intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients from early clinical stages till late-phase trials and commercial supply.

It is said to strengthen the company’s capacity to produce conjugate vaccines and drugs, activated polyethylene glycols (PEGs) and polymer-based drug delivery excipients within its global manufacturing network.

Biosynth Berlin site general manager Frank Leenders said: “The construction of our new facility, including class D and C cleanrooms, represents a natural evolution of our Berlin operation, in many ways we are growing alongside our customers.

“The additional refurbishment of our existing facility enhances our GMP manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Biosynth chief operations officer Thomas Eisele said: “We are thrilled to officially open the new expansion to our bioconjugation facility in Berlin, which represents a significant enhancement to our existing operations.

“This suite enables the scalable, diverse high-quality conjugation services that our customers need to advance to the next generation of therapies.”

Headquartered in Switzerland, Biosynth is a provider of critical materials and services to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and life sciences research industries.

Through its worldwide network of research, development, and production facilities, the company collaborates with global partners to ensure dependable support across all phases of development and manufacturing.

In October 2024, Biosynth announced the opening of its biological technology site at Lifebay, a technology park in Suzhou, China.

The facility includes a bio-laboratory that improves internal project development and material supply for the domestic Life Science market.