BioLineRx and Hemispherian have formed a joint venture to advance the development of GLIX1, an oral small molecule aimed at targeting DNA damage response in glioblastoma (GBM) and other types of cancer.

The companies will collaborate on the development of GLIX1 as a potential treatment for both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM.

This molecule functions by enhancing TET2 activity within cancer cells, resulting in double-stranded DNA breaks formation and ultimately leading to the death of cancer cells.

GLIX1 has exhibited anti-tumour activity across various glioblastoma models, showcasing penetration of the blood-brain barrier and a favourable safety profile in preclinical toxicology studies.

In August this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an Investigational New Drug application, with a Phase I/IIa study anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The compound received orphan drug designation from both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, highlighting a significant unmet medical need in this area.

Hemispherian CEO Zeno Albisser said: “This joint venture combines our expertise in DNA damage response research and discovery, with BioLineRx’s proven track record of clinical and regulatory success. Glioblastoma is a notoriously challenging tumour type in urgent need of new treatment options.

“GLIX1 is a small molecule that crosses the blood-brain-barrier, has a novel mechanism of action targeting a DNA repair mechanism in cancer cells, and has demonstrated impressive efficacy and a favourable safety profile in pre-clinical models.”

BioLineRx CEO Philip Serlin said: “Following a comprehensive review of pipeline expansion opportunities in oncology and rare diseases, we are thrilled to have identified a highly innovative asset such as GLIX1, with the potential to become an effective and safe treatment option for cancer patients with high unmet needs.”