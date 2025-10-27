Biogen has entered into a licence agreement securing global rights to Vanqua Bio’s oral, preclinical C5aR1 antagonist.

The deal advances Biogen’s immunology strategy, focussing on established immune mechanisms that may address inflammatory disorders with considerable unmet need.

Biogen’s early-stage immunology pipeline is bolstered by the addition of this oral approach.

Preclinical studies have shown inhibition of complement activation in pathogenic immune cells, as well as a tolerability and safety profile supportive of moving the compound forward.

Pending encouraging results, Biogen plans to submit an IND in 2027.

Biogen Research executive vice-president and head Jane Grogan said: “This agreement reflects our strong commitment to building a comprehensive immunology pipeline with a strategic focus on both innate and adaptive immune pathways.

“C5aR1 is a well-validated target involved in neutrophil-mediated inflammation, which plays a central role across a range of inflammatory disorders. Advancing this programme enables us to deepen our scientific and clinical focus in immunological diseases where we believe Biogen can make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Vanqua CEO Jim Sullivan said: “Biogen’s scale, development rigour, and global commercialisation capabilities make them uniquely positioned to advance this compound for patients with inflammatory disorders.

“The discovery of a highly differentiated C5aR1 inhibitor validates the small molecule drug discovery capabilities of the Vanqua team. Furthermore, this transaction allows Vanqua to remain focused on our CNS pipeline while ensuring that this programme can be developed to its full potential.”

Vanqua will be eligible for a $70m upfront payment and may earn up to $990m in regulatory, development, sales and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on future net sales.

The payment will be booked as an Acquired In-Process Research and Development expense in Q4 2025, with Biogen leading subsequent development, manufacturing and commercialisation activities.