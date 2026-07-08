Biocytogen and Whitehawk Therapeutics are set to develop bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (BsADCs), as part of a global partnership.

Under this collaboration, Biocytogen will offer access to up to five bispecific antibodies via its RenLite platform.

Whitehawk Therapeutics will assess them in conjunction with its own ADC linker-payload platform.

Following the evaluation, Whitehawk can choose to further advance any resulting BsADC candidates as part of its pipeline.

Biocytogen’s RenLite platform uses a common light-chain design to support the discovery and optimisation of fully human bispecific antibodies across a wide range of target combinations.

This approach is intended to minimise the risk of light-chain mispairing during development and to support subsequent work on BsADCs.

The collaboration is structured to leverage Biocytogen’s antibody generation capabilities and Whitehawk’s expertise in ADC technologies, with the aim of identifying BsADCs that have differentiated targeting characteristics.

Biocytogen president and CEO Dr Yuelei Shen said: “Whitehawk has established strong expertise in ADC technology and oncology drug development. This collaboration further expands the application of Biocytogen’s fully human bispecific antibodies in ADC development.

“We look forward to supporting the efficient advancement of multiple programmes by contributing high-quality antibody molecules and integrated research capabilities to identify differentiated therapeutic candidates and ultimately bringing new treatment options to patients with cancer.”

Financial terms include an upfront payment to Biocytogen, with eligibility for additional payments tied to development, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as low single-digit royalties on net sales.

Other financial details have not been disclosed. If Whitehawk opts to move forward with any BsADC candidates developed through the partnership, it will hold global rights and complete programme control over them.

In April 2026, Biocytogen entered a strategic partnership with Sihuan Pharmaceutical to advance new therapeutics across several disease areas, including weight loss.