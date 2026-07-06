Besins Healthcare has expanded its pharmaceutical operations with the acquisition of Belgium-based UniD Manufacturing, which specialises in long-acting drug delivery technologies.

UniD Manufacturing’s expertise includes advanced polymer systems used in complex delivery formats such as implants and vaginal rings.

Besins Healthcare will acquire UniD’s site in Seraing, Belgium. A total of 52 employees will also be transferred to the company.

The transaction will see UniD Manufacturing rebranded as Besins Healthcare PharmTech, which is intended to become a centre dedicated to future innovation and development projects.

Besins Healthcare has developed hormone therapies for both men’s and women’s health, including products such as Estrogel / Oestrogel (estradiol), Utrogestan (micronised progesterone) for women, and Androgel / Testogel (testosterone) for men.

UniD Manufacturing adds capabilities for developing drug delivery systems intended to enable less frequent administration of treatments.

Besins Healthcare co-CEOs Nicolas and Alexandre Besins said: “This acquisition unites two teams with deep and complementary expertise, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome UniD to Besins Healthcare. This is a natural partnership for both companies, and we are excited about what lies ahead.”

UniD Manufacturing executive chairman Marc Foidart said: “We are proud of what the UniD team has built over the past 20 years, and we are delighted to see those capabilities take on a new dimension as part of Besins Healthcare.

“The UniD team looks forward to innovating further with Besins Healthcare, as well as continuing to serve our existing clients with the same commitment they have always received.”

The companies have not disclosed the deal value.

In the immediate future, UniD Manufacturing will continue its current operations and service to existing clients.

Besins Healthcare operates in 114 countries through 22 subsidiaries.